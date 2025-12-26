Qatar Rolls Out Legal Reforms To Boost Worker Rights, Business Environment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has continued to enhance its legal environment with a number of legislative reforms and amendments over the recent period to pave the way for a more welcoming environment for business and protection of human rights inclusive of all sections of the society.

In October, Law No 25 of 2025 was issued amending the Civil Human Resources Law No 15 of 2016, giving more incentives for public sector employees to exercise their creativity and improve their skills and performance as the law gave more rewards and privileges for productivity and excellent performance.

The law put special focus on maintaining work-life balance that gave room for boosting family ties and raising children. For instance, female employees can start leave from the eighth month of pregnancy and extend it by up to three months with full pay. Besides, the new law allowed them to work from the seventh month of pregnancy until childbirth.

This law makes evaluations based mainly on the actual performance of employees and encourage them to go forward with higher rewards for exceptional performance, including bonuses up to QR120,000 per year.

Further in the same year, the Ministry of Justice introduced Law No 19 of 2025 amending and reforming certain provisions of the Legal Profession Law promulgated by Law No 23 of 2006, to respond to the requirements of the massive development and progress that the country has undergone in all fields over the past few years.

The amendments are considered a quantum leap in modernising the legal sector, enhancing the rule of law, and increasing opportunities for legal professionals. For instance the new law allowed layers to register in the commercial registry and own shares or stakes in joint-stock companies, provided they do not manage them or engage in commercial activities themselves. It also permits lawyers to promote their services through traditional and electronic means. The attorney fees are subject to a direct agreement between the lawyer and their client according to the new law, with the possibility of agreeing on a fee not exceeding 25% of any amount awarded to the client in the target case.

In the meantime, the issuance of Law No 22 of 2025 on Persons with Disabilities in October this year is considered a major milestone in advancing inclusion and equal opportunities in Qatar. The law has founded a comprehensive legal framework to protect and maintain the rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring their full and effective participation within the society on an equal basis. Further, the guarantee and respect the rights of children with disabilities, preserving their identity, developing their abilities and skills, and enhance their inclusion and participation in the society. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability or due to disability, in addition to ensuring equality between women and men with disabilities in the enjoyment of all rights and fundamental freedoms.

Violators of the stipulations of the law receive strict penalties that can go up to five years in jail or a fine of up to QR500,000.

Law No 10 of 2025, issued in June, amending specific provisions of Law No 21 of 2018, on the regulation of business events in the country. It focuses on updating the regulatory framework for organising conferences, exhibitions, and related commercial gatherings. The law is part of Qatar's efforts to enhance its position as a destination for international business meetings and exhibitions.

The Judicial Enforcement Law No 4 of 2024, issued in October last year, has considerably modernised legal execution through the establishment of establishing a specialised Enforcement Court, digitalised procedures, and streamlining processes for faster judgment fulfilment. Among the key features bank cheques and fixed-term rental agreements were recognised as direct executive instruments where the judge's powers over these issues were expanded to speed up the litigation processes.

Accordingly, Qatar has been constantly updating and enhancing its regal system to further promote transparency, accountability, protection and inclusion of all members and categories of the society and speed up progress and business opportunities that mainly aim to improve the lives of its people.