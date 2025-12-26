Startups Drive Employment, Human Capital Growth In Qatar

Qatar's startup ecosystem is not only a catalyst for innovation, but it is a powerful engine for job creation and transformation of the workforce, Invest Qatar stated in a report. Titled 'Qatar's Startup Environment', the report noted that startups, particularly in the tech sector, are known for their high job multipliers.

It also stated that each startup can create between“1.1 and 6 jobs on average”, depending on its scale and sector.“It has been proven that the number of startups in the economy is positively correlated with GDP growth. Research shows a positive correlation between the number of startups and GDP growth,” the report pointed out. Based on these estimates, the report stated that a thriving ecosystem in Qatar could boost annual GDP by up to“2.5% through job creation alone”, a figure that aligns with the country's goal of expanding its skilled labour force.

“The expansion of the ICT sector is particularly beneficial since it contributes to the digital economy - a market that is responsible for 15.5% of global GDP and has grown 2.5 times faster than the global GDP in the last decade. ICT investments are also proven to boost economic growth and global competitiveness,” the report continued. The report emphasises that startups are responsible for high levels of job creation globally. Citing the US, for example, the report stated that startups contributed an estimated 3mn jobs annually between 1995 and 2005.

The report stated:“With a successful ecosystem in place, up to 6,000 direct and indirect jobs could be created annually in Qatar's economy because of the large job multiplier. Qatar's strategy to shift towards a highly skilled labour force mirrors successful models in Estonia and Singapore, where a high concentration of engineers and tech sector employees significantly contributes to their leading startup ecosystems.

” The report emphasised that the country's emphasis on human capital is embedded in Qatar National Vision 2030, which calls for a modern educational system that encourages analytical thinking, creativity, and innovation.“To further support human development, Qatar will aspire to be an active centre in the fields of scientific research and intellectual activity. Qatar aims to build a modern, world-class educational system that provides first-rate education.

The system will also encourage analytical and critical thinking, as well as creativity and innovation,” the report stated. According to the report, the startup ecosystem supports this vision by offering training, mentorship, and capacity-building programs that prepare Qataris for high-growth industries.

The report showed that job creation is not just a metric, but it is a strategic outcome. It also pointed to startups as a sector that is helping Qatar build an agile and skilled workforce that is ready to lead in a diversified economy.