Elephant Death Toll Remains High In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka continues to record the highest number of elephant deaths in South Asia relative to its elephant population, according to official data released yesterday (26).

While India has an estimated 20,000 to 27,000 elephants, Sri Lanka is home to only about 6,000 to 7,000. Despite this, the Department of Wildlife Conservation reported that 397 wild elephants have died so far this year.

The majority of deaths were attributed to human-elephant conflict, including gunshot injuries, electrocution from illegal electric fences, train collisions, explosives, poisoning, and other human-related causes. One elephant was reportedly set on fire in Seeppukulam, Mihintale.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody said the situation has worsened following Cyclone Ditvah, which damaged electric fences and forced elephants into nearby villages.

Wildlife authorities have called for urgent measures to reduce conflict and protect the remaining elephant population.