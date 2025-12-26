Sri Lanka And Vietnam Review Cooperation In Health, Trade And Tourism
The discussions took place at the Ministry of Health and Mass Media during a meeting between Minister Nalinda Jayatissa and Vietnam's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Trinh Thi Tam.
Ambassador Tam praised Sri Lanka's recent progress in political, cultural, and economic spheres and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation based on shared development objectives.
Minister Jayatissa reiterated Sri Lanka's intention to deepen political, diplomatic, and economic ties with Vietnam in the coming years.
Talks also focused on ongoing development projects supported by Vietnam, pharmaceutical and medical equipment needs, agriculture, and tourism, as well as adapting Vietnam's development experience to Sri Lanka.
