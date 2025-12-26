Jaca Sugar Revolutionizes Healthy Sweeteners With Natural Zero-Calorie Alternative

MENAFN - GetNews) Sweetness made healthier without the sugar crash or compromise







DELRAY BEACH - December 26, 2025 - Jaca, a rare allulose sweetener offered by Healthy For Life Foods, is redefining how consumers enjoy sweetness without the usual calories, glycemic impact, or digestive discomfort. Allulose is a rare sugar found in very small amounts in foods like kiwi, figs, and jackfruit. With 30 years of supporting clinical data, Jaca is poised to become the go‐to alternative to conventional sweeteners for an ever-growing base of health-minded customers.

Allulose is a promising addition to a healthy lifestyle, proven to reduce existing body fat in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, human clinical trial. It has been shown to achieve weight loss benefits by activating the following three enzymes that help break down fats:



CPT1 (helps move long-chain fatty acids from the bloodstream into the mitochondria)

CPT2 (converts fatty acids into a form that can be fully metabolized) Beta-oxidase (breaks down fatty acids inside the mitochondria to convert them to energy)

Allulose is a monosaccharide, a single molecular unit that is structurally similar to fructose. The human body lacks the enzyme that metabolizes allulose, and it is absorbed in the small intestine. Most of it is excreted unchanged.

“Our mission is to empower people to make healthier choices without giving up the foods they love,” says Pete Ferrari, the man behind Jaca.“Jaca blends the sensory experience and taste of old school sugar with scientifically supported benefits, giving people a sweetener that aligns with modern lifestyles.”

The 100% allulose-based sweetener has zero net carbs and zero glycemic impact. Being FODMAP-friendly, it is reported to be less likely to trigger digestive symptoms in people with IBS or sensitive digestion.

Consumers appreciate the fact that it actually tastes like sugar – because it is a rare sugar – combined with its versatility in cooking and baking. This makes it a healthier sugar substitute that provides better nutrition and low calories without sacrificing taste.

Jaca® is FDA-GRAS certified, non-GMO, keto and diabetic-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, and is designed to help control appetite, making it an easy fit for a wide range of modern diets.

Partnerships and Media Presence

Healthy For Life Foods has already formed a partnership with Inovia Pharmac to make Jaca rare sugar available to a wide, health-conscious customer base.

Longtime Deal or No Deal and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is a prominent public figure who is actively raising awareness of Jaca as a healthier sugar alternative.

Healthy For Life Foods is also at the forefront of debunking health myths and sharing tips for a healthier lifestyle with the SuperSelf Podcast Series, hosted by Pete Ferrari.

About Healthy For Life Foods

Healthy For Life Foods is transforming the sugar and sweetener industry with Jaca® powered products. Dedicated to combating obesity-related illnesses, the company promotes Health & Wellbeing through its SuperSelf Program and community initiatives via its nonprofit, The Foundation for Nutritional Equality. Based in Delray Beach, FL, Healthy For Life Foods is a pending B Corp committed to purpose-driven action.

Jaca® rare sugar is poised to replace traditional sugar as the ultimate sweetener, empowering people to enjoy the sweetness and texture they love without compromise. This is the sugar we should have had all along...

