SGIT Achieves Breakthrough In Intelligent Early-Warning Technology For Large-Scale Energy Storage Power Stations
Innovation in System Architecture
The device adopts a cloud–edge–terminal collaborative architecture, integrating the acquisition, processing, and analysis of multi-level operational data across cells, clusters, systems, and power stations. By establishing a cyber-physical model and combining rapid computation at the edge with global analysis and strategy optimization in the cloud, it forms an intelligent early-warning system tailored to the operational characteristics of large-scale energy storage power stations.
Breakthrough in Core Algorithms
The device has developed a multi-dimensional state assessment and risk identification methodology that integrates physical mechanism models, data-driven models, and knowledge-graph-based reasoning. With the introduction of temporal correlation analysis and abnormal evolution identification mechanisms, the system enables early detection and tiered warnings of potential risks in energy storage systems. Compared with traditional threshold-based alarms, it significantly improves the accuracy and reliability of risk identification.
Validation and Application Results
In practical applications, the device has demonstrated stable support for concurrent access across multiple power stations and the early identification of various abnormal operating conditions. It has established a complete end-to-end technical framework covering data perception, state assessment, risk early warning, and operational decision support, providing a replicable and scalable technical pathway for the safe operation and intelligent O&M of large-scale energy storage power stations.
