Alfredo Hector Zacarias Explores Greed Science And Humanity In The Science Fiction Novel MIDAS

Acclaimed writer, producer, director, and attorney Alfredo Hector Zacarias, whose books appear under the name A.H. Zacarias, presents MIDAS, a science fiction novel that blends imagination, philosophical inquiry, and timeless moral questions. Inspired by dreams and guided by a lifelong passion for storytelling, MIDAS challenges readers to reflect on the cost of human ambition and the value of life itself.

About the Book

MIDAS is a work of speculative science fiction rooted in curiosity, creativity, and fantasy. The story weaves together scientific possibilities, clues, and imaginative storytelling with a single goal: to entertain. Zacarias views storytelling as a sacred pact between writer and reader, likening his role to Scheherazade from One Thousand and One Nights, tasked with captivating the audience and never allowing boredom to take hold.

At the heart of the novel lies a provocative question that has echoed through history: What if gold could truly be created? Drawing inspiration from the ancient myth of King Midas and the centuries-long pursuit of alchemy, MIDAS explores what happens when modern science confronts humanity's oldest obsession.

Central Theme and Message

The novel delivers a powerful and unmistakable message:

“No amount of gold is worth a human life.”

This principle, described as the first tenet of“The Golden Manifesto,” anchors the story's moral foundation and serves as a reminder that progress without conscience can lead to devastating consequences.

What Inspired the Story

The idea for MIDAS emerged from a dream in which the main character, Brooke, revealed the story to the author. Originally envisioned as a screenplay, the narrative grew beyond its initial scope and evolved into a novel, with the potential to one day become a television series.

Zacarias draws from the myth of Midas, punished for his greed after turning his daughter into gold, as well as the centuries-old failures of alchemists who sought to transform iron into gold. The novel asks a daring modern question: What if a scientist finally succeeded?

About the Author

Alfredo Hector Zacarias was born in 1941 and remains an active creative force across multiple disciplines. His professional achievements include:



Attorney at Law

Writer, Producer, and Director

Creator of 70 full-length feature films

Author of 50 screenplays that have been produced, with 14 more ready for production

Director of 26 films Composer of 48 songs

In his personal life, Zacarias is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He has written 1,001 love poems for his wife in celebration of their 65 years of marriage, to be marked in February 2026. His law school thesis focused on the importance of protecting family and preserving family legacy, themes that echo throughout his creative work.

More information about the author is available at .

Availability

MIDAS is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble in paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats.

