OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Imam Ali Mosque In Homs
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra)-- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the city of Homs, Syria, on Friday during congregational prayers, resulting in the death and injury of a number of innocent civilians.
The OIC reiterated its firm rejection of terrorism, extremism, and violence in all their forms, particularly the targeting of places of worship and the intimidation of civilians.
It also affirmed its solidarity with Syria and its support for the efforts of the Syrian government to establish security and stability.
