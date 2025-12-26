403
Yemeni Presidential Council Demands Arab Coalition To Intervene In Hadramawt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 26 (KUNA) - Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council has requested the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to intervene militarily to in Hadramawt Governorate to protect civilians from the escalating attacks of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces, a government source unveiled.
The government source told the official Yemeni new agency that the PLC Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi had also urged the coalition to support the government forces to enforce a ceasefire and safeguard the Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts.
The source added that Al-Alimi, who also serves as Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, was briefed during a meeting with several members of the Presidential Leadership Council and the National Defense Council on the situation in Hadramawt Governorate, about the recent hostilities and grave violations of the STC forces in Hadramawat and Al-Mahra governorates.
Al-Alimi reiterated his call to the leadership of the STC to prioritize the national interest, maintain unity, and halt unjustified escalation in the eastern governorates.
The source indicated that this escalation, started early this month, clearly violate the agreed upon the transitional framework, including the Declaration on the Transfer of Power and the Riyadh Agreement.
It also undermines the Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to de-escalate the situation, secure the withdrawal of the STC forces from the governorates of Hadramawt and Al-Mahra, and hand over the military camps there to the local authorities to restore security and stability. (end)
