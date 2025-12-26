Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Hails Saudi-Emirati Backing For Yemen's Sovereignty, Security


2025-12-26 07:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The United States welcomed Friday the Saudi-Emirati efforts to retrain Yemen's sovereignty and regional stability.
"We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and remain supportive of all efforts to advance our shared security interests," the US State Department said in a statement.
It also expressed concern about recent events in southeastern Yemen and urged all parties to maintain restraint and continue diplomacy with a view to reaching a lasting solution. (end)
asj


MENAFN26122025000071011013ID1110528038



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search