US Hails Saudi-Emirati Backing For Yemen's Sovereignty, Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The United States welcomed Friday the Saudi-Emirati efforts to retrain Yemen's sovereignty and regional stability.
"We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and remain supportive of all efforts to advance our shared security interests," the US State Department said in a statement.
It also expressed concern about recent events in southeastern Yemen and urged all parties to maintain restraint and continue diplomacy with a view to reaching a lasting solution. (end)
