Magnolia Functional Wellness Wins Fourth Consecutive Award

The Southlake-based clinic, founded and led by board-certified Internal Medicine physicians Dr. Farhan Abdullah and Dr. Maryam Ehtsham, has distinguished itself through a focus on functional wellness and root-cause resolution rather than symptom management. The recognition spans three consecutive years from Society Life Magazine in 2023, 2024, and 2025, alongside the 2025 honor from Insider Weekly.

Magnolia Functional Wellness specializes in cutting-edge therapies that address both physical and mental vitality. The clinic's curated suite of services includes Ketamine Therapy for resistant depression and chronic pain, Testosterone Replacement Therapy and hormonal optimization, stem cell, PRP, and exosome regenerative treatments, longevity protocols, and medically supervised weight loss programs.

The clinic operates under strict medical licensure, with treatment plans designed to be data-driven and tailored to individual patient physiology. This medical oversight distinguishes Magnolia Functional Wellness from standard wellness centers, according to the company.

The facility represents an evolution in patient care for the region, having pivoted from traditional aesthetic services to a concentrated focus on functional wellness. The clinic serves the Southlake community and surrounding areas, targeting individuals seeking to optimize longevity and performance.

The awards reflect growing recognition of regenerative medicine approaches in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The clinic's emphasis on hormonal optimization and ketamine therapy addresses conditions that often prove resistant to conventional treatment methods.

