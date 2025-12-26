Slovak-Flagged Ship Damaged In Russian Attack On Odesa Seaports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Slovak Spectator, as sited by Ukrinform.

The Ministry reported that at the time of the attack, there were no people on board the Slovak-flagged vessel, named Majestic.

The ship was operated exclusively by Ukrainian citizens, and currently, no Slovak citizens are on board or working on the vessel, the Ministry added.

The Ministry further noted that the Majestic was docked in the port and was not seaworthy due to damage sustained during previous Russian airstrikes.

The situation is being closely monitored in cooperation with the Slovak Embassy in Kyiv. Slovak legal entities or individuals will be provided assistance if requested.

Ukrainian officials stated that the Russian attack targeted the city of Odesa as well as the Odesa and Izmail districts, damaging energy and port infrastructure in the region. In recent weeks, Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine's key export ports and transport links.

According to Ukrinform, the Russian attacks on the Odesa region seaports have damaged ships flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau, as well as grain elevators and warehouses.