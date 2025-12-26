War Update: 112 Clashes Recorded On Front Line Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, December 26.

Russian artillery once again shelled border settlements today, including Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Malushyne, Volfyne, Bilokopytove, and Ulanove in Sumy region, as well as Bleshniia, Kliusy, and Hirsk in Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Russian forces carried out two airstrikes in these sectors, dropping four glide bombs, and conducted 61 shellings, one of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked Defense Forces positions nine times near Vovchanski Khutory and Prylipky, toward Vilcha and Izbytske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane and Kruhliakivka, toward Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 27 attacks near Hrekivka, Novovodiane, Serednie, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, and Zarichne, toward Stavky. The Defense Forces stopped 19 attempts to advance. Fighting continues at eight locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, fighting continues in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops attacked 18 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar, toward Sofiivka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push the Defense Forces from their positions near Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Dachne. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attacked eight times near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Vorone, and Rybne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Enemy aviation struck Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by Russian forces to advance near Varvarivka and Huliaipole. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

Using aircraft, Russian troops carried out strikes on Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three enemy attacks near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no combat clashes have occurred there so far today.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

