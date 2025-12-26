Ukrainian Assault Units Conduct Clearing Operation In Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on Facebook.

“Assault groups of the Skelia Regiment have entered Huliaipole. Active clearing of the town from the enemy is underway,” the statement said.

Ukraine's forces conducting clearing operations inas fighting ongoing nearby

As previously reported by Ukrinform, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn said that intense street fighting is ongoing in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.