Ukrainian Assault Units Conduct Clearing Operation In Huliaipole
“Assault groups of the Skelia Regiment have entered Huliaipole. Active clearing of the town from the enemy is underway,” the statement said.Read also: Ukraine's forces conducting clearing operations in Kupiansk as fighting ongoing nearby
As previously reported by Ukrinform, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn said that intense street fighting is ongoing in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.
