Ukrainian Assault Units Conduct Clearing Operation In Huliaipole


2025-12-26 03:10:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service reported this on Facebook.

“Assault groups of the Skelia Regiment have entered Huliaipole. Active clearing of the town from the enemy is underway,” the statement said.

Read also: Ukraine's forces conducting clearing operations in Kupiansk as fighting ongoing nearby

As previously reported by Ukrinform, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn said that intense street fighting is ongoing in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

UkrinForm

