Fifteen People Injured In Stabbing Attack In C. Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Fifteen people were reportedly injured on Friday following a stabbing spree at a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan.
An emergency call was received around 4:30 p.m. (07:30 GMT) reporting that five or six people had been stabbed at a Yokohama Rubber factory in Mishima, according to Kyodo News Agency.
Later, the fire department said eight people suffered stab wounds, while seven others may have been injured by some kind of liquid, reported citing local authorities.
Yokohama Rubber confirmed that all 15 individuals, aged 20s to 50s, are its employees.
All the victims were conscious, the report said, adding that police have arrested Masaki Oyama, the 38-year-old-man, on suspicion of attempted murder. His occupation is not yet known.
Police also received an emergency call that someone was pouring an unspecified liquid around the factory and are investigating the details.
The site of the incident is around 120 km southwest of Tokyo. The factory manufactures car tires and employs approximately 980 people as of 2024, according to its website. (end)
