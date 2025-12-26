Kaspersky Enhances Embedded Systems Security With Stronger Behavioral Defenses And Anti-Ransomware Capabilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Embedded devices – from ATMs and point-of-sale systems to computerized medical equipment – which offer quick rewards through both direct financial gain and access to valuable sensitive data – have become regular targets for cybercriminals. The use of sophisticated tactics, techniques and procedures once limited to high-profile threat actors has become accessible to a wider range of attackers, creating an urgent need for more advanced protection. With this in mind, Kaspersky has released a significant update to its Kaspersky Embedded Systems Security (KESS) solution, expanding its behavioral analysis capabilities and reinforcing multiple protective layers designed specifically for low-power and legacy embedded devices.

The new release introduces an enhanced behavioral analysis capability. The technology at its core powers critical features such as Automatic Exploit Prevention, a Remediation Engine and an improved Anti-Cryptor. Together, these subsystems enable the solution to detect even the most complex threats, including those relying on subtle, evasive techniques to bypass statistical or static detection mechanisms or sidestep hardening-based countermeasures typical in embedded environments.

The overarching objective is to ensure that embedded devices can access protection mechanisms previously available only to full-scale endpoints.

In addition to powerful behavioral defenses, this update introduces several features specifically relevant to the unique challenges of embedded environments. Among the most relevant is BadUSB attack prevention, which blocks malicious USB devices attempting to masquerade as keyboards or other human-input peripherals to execute unauthorized commands.

KESS now includes a proprietary application-level firewall that gives organizations tighter control over how embedded applications communicate with external peers, reducing exposure to unwanted or suspicious network interactions. Another practical enhancement is the new“traffic-light” Security Level Indicator, which instantly shows a device's overall security posture and helps operators quickly determine whether additional attention or adjustments are required.

Unlike generic endpoint protection or hardening-only solutions, KESS is built for the realities of the diversity of embedded systems. It supports very old and low-performance devices, operates reliably in low-bandwidth environments, and minimizes reliance on the cloud. Its opt-in approach to threat protection enables organizations to balance pure hardening for low-end or legacy devices with full-spectrum security for more powerful, newer ones. It also integrates seamlessly into Kaspersky's unified ecosystem with centralized management and consistent policies across diverse device fleets.

“Embedded systems are no longer isolated or too limited to be worth targeting. They face the same sophisticated threats as traditional endpoints, but protecting them requires addressing their specific constraints,” says Oleg Gorobets, Cybersecurity Expert at Kaspersky.“This updated solution gives organizations stronger, smarter, more flexible protection while keeping operational complexity low. As embedded infrastructures continue to grow, so does the need for security that is both lightweight and deeply effective – and this KESS update delivers exactly that.”

