GCC Condemns Attack Targeting Mosque In Syria's Homs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The GCC condemned today in the strongest terms the explosion that took place at a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs and led to several casualties and injuries.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudawi expressed, in a statement today, his strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack. He also stressed the GCC's solidarity with Syria and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilize Syria and the world.

The GCC Secretary-General offered his condolences to the Syrian government and the Syrian people, as well as the victims' families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.