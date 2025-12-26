Germany Supports Consideration Of Age Limits For Social Media Use

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Germany has expressed its support for considering age limits on social media use, similar to other countries that have banned those under 16 from having accounts on certain social media platforms.

German Minister for Digitalization and Social Renewal, Carsten Feldberger, stated that the idea of ​​banning social media for children, as Australia has done, is acceptable, and that the question of setting a specific age for using these platforms is a very legitimate one.

In a statement, the minister indicated that the federal government has formed an expert committee to examine issues of protecting children and adolescents in the digital world.

The committee will work on providing recommendations, and its scope of work also includes topics related to smartphone use in schools and the possibility of imposing controls or restrictions on it.

The minister expressed his support for exploring age restrictions on social media use, emphasizing that data from studies, testimonies, and observations indicate the profound impact of social media on the growth and development of young people.

He argued that the discussion should focus on determining the appropriate age and how to reach effective arrangements that protect children and adolescents.

A German parliamentary document published in mid-December revealed that the German parliament's petitions committee discussed demands for an age limit on social media use.

The federal government assured parliament that such action was necessary and that a government expert committee would submit recommendations on possible options.