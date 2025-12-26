Japanese Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Easing Debt Concerns
Tokyo: Japan's broader Topix index reached an all-time high on Friday as investor concerns over the country's debt levels eased.
The Topix climbed 0.5% in early trading to 3,436.75, marking its highest level ever during a trading session.
Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225, Japan's benchmark index, rose 0.9% to 50,865.30, heading for a 26% gain for the year.
The gains followed the Japanese government's approval of a record budget for the next fiscal year, aimed at balancing proactive fiscal measures with debt management.
