Japanese Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Easing Debt Concerns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Japan's broader Topix index reached an all-time high on Friday as investor concerns over the country's debt levels eased.

The Topix climbed 0.5% in early trading to 3,436.75, marking its highest level ever during a trading session.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225, Japan's benchmark index, rose 0.9% to 50,865.30, heading for a 26% gain for the year.

The gains followed the Japanese government's approval of a record budget for the next fiscal year, aimed at balancing proactive fiscal measures with debt management.