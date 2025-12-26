NIFTEM-Kundli Selected To Implement PM VIKAS Scheme For Minority Youth Skill Development

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, (NIFTEM), Kundli has been selected as a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to execute the“PM VIKAS” scheme.

An MoU formalizing this partnership was signed on 22 December 2025 in New Delhi. The scheme aims to build the capacity of youth fr0m minority communities through skill development initiatives, providing targeted training in demand-driven courses and facilitating employment and livelihood opportunities.

NIFTEM-K is among a select group of Institutes of National Importance chosen to implement the initiative.

Under the project, NIFTEM-K will train 2,110 beneficiaries fr0m minority communities in three key areas: Multi-Skill Technician (Food Processing), Millet Products Processor, and Assistant Baking Technician.

Training will be conducted across seven locations in four states: Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana. The program is designed to enhance employability and support economic integration of minority communities by providing market and credit linkages.

The training will follow NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) compliant curricula through NCVET (National Council of Vocational Education and Training) approved courses. Eligible participants will be facilitated for wage employment, self-employment, apprenticeships, or roles in the organised sector.

All beneficiaries will receive certification fr0m institutions recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NCVET. The program is expected to commence in January 2026.

