Two Odisha Govt Officials Under Vigilance Net As Assets Valued At Crores Found During Raids

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on corrupt public servants, the Odisha Vigilance, on Friday, conducted searches at various locations linked to state government officials -- a forester and a junior engineer -- on the charges of acquiring disproportionate assets.

The anti-corruption sleuths unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees during the house searches at different properties belonging to Niranjan Satapathy, currently posted as Forester at Semiliguda under the Koraput Forest Division.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Satapathy at five locations in Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur and Koraput districts.

Five teams of the state Vigilance comprising six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), seven Inspectors, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of search warrants issued by the Vigilance Court of Special Judge in Bhubaneswar.

During the search, the police officials found Satapathy and his family in possession of assets worth crores of rupees, including two multi storeyed palatial buildings in Bhubaneswar and one building at Semiliguda in Koraput, seven high value plots in Jagatsinghpur, Koraput and Bhubaneswar, gold items nearly worth 1 kg, silver ornaments weighing 250 gm, deposits worth Rs 66.42 lakh, cash worth Rs 9.28 lakh along with some foreign currencies, one four-wheeler, etc.

The Vigilance officials suspect the recovery of more assets as the house searches on properties linked to Satapathy are still on.

Similarly, the sleuths, on Friday, also searched the properties of Nihar Ranjan Sarkar, Junior Engineer in Malkangiri.

As many as four teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising four DSPs, seven Inspectors, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of search warrants issued by the Vigilance Court of Special Judge at Jeypore at four places in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

Sarkar and his family was found possessing one-multi storeyed building worth more than Rs 2 crore, eight valuable plots, deposits and investments in banks, insurance policies and share market worth Rs 26.78 lakh, two four-wheelers and two-wheelers each, household articles worth Rs 19.34 lakh, etc.

The anti-corruption team continues to carry out searches at properties linked to Sarkar according to the latest update.