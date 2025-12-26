Pakistan's $4 Billion Arms Deal With Libya Breaches UN Embargo, Fuels Global Concerns: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Tripoli, Dec 26 (IANS) Pakistan's arms deal with the Libyan National Army (LNA) reflects a desperate miscalculation -- one that violates international commitments, fuels unending war in Libya, and damages Islamabad's global credibility, a report said on Friday.

By prioritising profit over peace, it warned, Pakistan risks inviting sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and ethical condemnation.

“Pakistan has reportedly inked a $4 billion arms deal with the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by the controversial warlord Khalifa Haftar. This agreement, brokered during a visit by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to meet with Haftar's son, Major General Saddam Haftar, includes the supply of advanced weaponry such as JF-17 fighter jets, tanks, artillery, and other military hardware,” a report in 'One World Outlook' detailed.

“At face value, it marks Pakistan's largest-ever weapons export, a boon for its cash-strapped defence industry. But beneath the surface, this pact is a massive misstep, one that flouts international law, perpetuates Libya's bloody civil war, exposes Pakistan to severe backlash, and erodes the fragile architecture of global security. At a time when arms proliferation fuels endless conflicts, this deal exemplifies how short-term economic desperation can lead to long-term catastrophe,” it stated.

According to the report, the most serious concern is the blatant breach of the United Nations arms embargo on Libya, imposed in 2011 following the chaos sparked by the NATO-backed overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“This embargo, enforced by the UN Security Council, prohibits the transfer of weapons to any Libyan faction to prevent escalation in a country already fractured by rival governments, militias, and foreign meddling. The LNA, based in eastern Libya, is not the UN-recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli; it is a renegade force that has repeatedly defied international calls for unity and disarmament. By arming Haftar's group, Pakistan is not just skirting the edges of legality; it is driving a tank through the heart of it,” it mentioned.

Moreover, the report said, the deal risks damaging Pakistan's reputation and deepening its international isolation. Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir's military-led government has drawn criticism at home for prioritising defence deals over democratic reforms, with this recent agreement amplifying "accusations of adventurism".

“Internationally, it aligns Pakistan with autocratic regimes, straining ties with allies who support the UN process. Pakistan is clearly betting on the wrong horse in Libya's unsettled politics, risking being seen as a 'partisan' rather than a neutral player,” it noted.