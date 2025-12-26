Ikkis Star Agastya Nanda Reveals What Shaped His Performance In Film

The music of Ikkis had a defining impact upon Agastya Nanda's performance in the film. The actor shared that this soundtrack aided him in emotionally connecting with the character, allowing him to perceive the internal conflict and emotionally rich depth that were required. Instead of disregarding music, Agastya considered it as a tool to get into his character's psyche.

Ikkis Star Agastya Nanda Reveals What Shaped His Performance

For Agastya, the music allowed him to go beyond the script and into character territory. It helped put into context the emotional journey that the character went through, especially in situations where silences were more poignant than words. The moods, tempo, and lyrics guided him in expressing himself and reacting in alignment with the character's inner world.

“Seeing the love each song has received has been truly overwhelming. Music played a huge role in helping me understand my character and its emotional journey. Listening to the complete album now feels like revisiting those moments on set which were honest, emotional, and very close to my heart." Agastya said.

Agastya further said,“The love the songs have received has been incredibly special. Each track feels deeply emotional and purposeful. The music doesn't just support the film, it becomes a part of the characters, and that's what makes this album so close to my heart."

“Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS.. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains.. his birth.. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue.." Agastya stated as he explained further.

A Big Landmark in the Journey of Agastya Nanda

Ikkis is a pivotal chapter in the ever-developing career of Agastya Nanda. With music acting as the primary anchor of emotion, this actor believes his portrayal to be authentic and honest. As Ikkis unfolds before audiences, Agastya hopes that they are able to feel the emotional layers that the actor discovered and expressed through music onto the screen.