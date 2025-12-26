Letter To Editor: When Will People Come Before Projects In Kashmir?

KO photo by Abid Bhat

If you walk through Srinagar today, you'll notice what officials like to call signs of progress.

Buildings get fresh coats of paint. LED lights glow everywhere. Fountains, new crossings, and selfie-friendly spots pop up around the city.

They look nice in photos, but for many Kashmiris, they feel far removed from everyday life.

Kashmir still struggles with poverty, joblessness, weak healthcare, and poor infrastructure. In such a situation, development should begin with people and their basic needs.

Instead, large sums of public money continue to go into cosmetic beautification.

The renovated Lal Chowk Clock Tower stands as a symbol of this thinking. It carries history and meaning, but its shine does little for a family worrying about medical bills or a young graduate searching for work.

Healthcare shows this gap most clearly. District hospitals across the valley lack doctors, specialists, and essential equipment. Many cannot even run basic tests. When patients need advanced treatment, especially for cancer, they must travel to SKIMS, the only major cancer care centre for Kashmir and Ladakh.

For families from remote areas, the journey itself becomes a struggle. Travel costs, long stays, and emotional stress add to their suffering. Clean pavements and glowing lights cannot replace hospitals that actually work.

The government has taken some positive steps. Roads have been widened, bridges built, hospitals refurbished, and Smart City projects launched. Drainage systems have improved in parts of Srinagar. Riverfronts and public spaces look better. Some remote areas now have electricity and internet access. These efforts matter and deserve acknowledgment.

But they do not solve the deeper problems people face every day. Quality healthcare, steady jobs, strong schools, and rural connectivity remain out of reach for many.

Unemployment makes this failure impossible to ignore. Thousands of educated young Kashmiris leave home each year for Gulf countries. They do not leave for adventure. They leave because they see no future here. Those who stay often take whatever work they can find.

Today, it is common to see highly educated people, even PhD holders, selling dry fruits or small goods on the roadside. When years of education end in survival work, something is deeply wrong with our development priorities.

Economic stress has also triggered a silent mental health crisis. Anxiety, depression, and emotional distress are rising, especially among young people. But mental health services remain limited and hard to access.

This pain does not appear in official reports or city designs, but it shapes daily life across the valley.

Rural Kashmir tells the same story. Many villages still depend on damaged roads that turn dangerous during winter. These roads decide whether someone reaches a hospital in time. Schools in many areas function without heating, laboratories, libraries, or modern learning tools. Children feel the impact early, long before they enter the job market.

Real development means hospitals that treat patients, schools that prepare children, roads that connect villages, and jobs that allow people to stay close to home.

Kashmir does not need more fountains, statues, or selfie points. It needs care, opportunity, and hope.