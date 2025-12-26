Azerbaijan, UN Discuss Green Energy And SDG Roadmap

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Nations have discussed cooperation on green energy, a just energy transition, energy efficiency, and the development of Azerbaijan's Roadmap for Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

As reported by Azernews, this was shared by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his official X account.

Minister Shahbazov noted that he met with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key priorities, including the promotion of green energy, ensuring a fair energy transition, improving energy efficiency, and preparing the SDG 7 Roadmap for Azerbaijan.

The discussions also covered preparations for the 82nd Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), which is planned to be held in Baku in April next year.