Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, UN Discuss Green Energy And SDG Roadmap

Azerbaijan, UN Discuss Green Energy And SDG Roadmap


2025-12-26 10:05:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Nations have discussed cooperation on green energy, a just energy transition, energy efficiency, and the development of Azerbaijan's Roadmap for Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

As reported by Azernews, this was shared by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his official X account.

Minister Shahbazov noted that he met with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key priorities, including the promotion of green energy, ensuring a fair energy transition, improving energy efficiency, and preparing the SDG 7 Roadmap for Azerbaijan.

The discussions also covered preparations for the 82nd Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), which is planned to be held in Baku in April next year.

MENAFN26122025000195011045ID1110527149



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search