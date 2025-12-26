Europe Ready To Finalize Security Guarantees For Ukraine In January
The comments came after another round of talks between Washington and Kyiv resulted in a 20-point plan to end the war, which was sent to Moscow for review.
According to the Élysée Palace official, French President Emmanuel Macron wants a group of countries supporting Ukraine, known as the Coalition of the Willing, to finalize the details of post-ceasefire support next month, as Western capitals await Russia's response to the peace plan.
“Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans agree, and we believe it is now up to Russia to provide a clear answer,” the source added.
The guarantees are expected to be agreed from an operational standpoint, which will give Ukraine a“clear” understanding of what long-term support will look like, the source said.
For several months now, dozens of countries led by France and the United Kingdom have been working on and preparing so-called security guarantees, which include the deployment of troops on the ground, financial assistance, arms supplies, and other measures to deter Russia from launching another attack on Ukraine. Some guarantees, particularly those to be provided by the United States, are still under discussion.Read also: Some issues still need to be worked through - Zelensky on peace settlement
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, December 28.
Photo: freepik
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment