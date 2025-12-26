Number Of Anti-Azerbaijani European Parliament Resolutions Grows In Recent Years - FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of European Parliament resolutions against Azerbaijan has grown in recent years, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that there are various institutions within the framework of European-Azerbaijani relations.

"Someone is trying to focus on a more positive agenda with European partners. The European Parliament is trying to form a more negative agenda. The European Parliament's latest statement to the Azerbaijani Parliament was very substantive. Compared to last year, many institutions of the European Union have shown more activity in relations with Azerbaijan and have put forward goodwill.

In recent years, we have encountered numerous such cases on various topics.

This approach of theirs has had negative effects on our other European relations in the past years.

We see goodwill steps from many institutions of the European Union. This has led to a warming of the dialogue. Azerbaijan is interested in mutual relations with the European Union," the minister added.