Qazaqgaz Inaugurates Barkhannaya Gas Field

QazaqGaz has officially launched the Barkhannaya gas field, part of the Amangeldy group, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The new field is expected to create additional jobs and contribute to the national budget. Tax payments and contractual obligations from the field's development are estimated at 18.6 billion tenge ($36.1 million).

Aibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, emphasized that the Barkhannaya field's launch represents a crucial achievement in increasing the company's gas reserves and contributes to strengthening the country's energy security.

Preparations for the launch included the completion of infrastructure work by QazaqGaz Exploration and Production, including the construction of a gas gathering point and the Barkhannaya-Amanheldy gas pipeline. The previously drilled B-5 well was also reopened, while the B-6 production well is currently in the final stages of development.

In December, the government approved the conversion of land from forest to industrial use, enabling the completion of the legal and infrastructural steps needed to begin commercial production. Gas production at the Barkhannaya field is expected to reach around 30 million cubic meters by 2026, with peak production estimated at 65 million cubic meters by 2028.