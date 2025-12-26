403
Eric Floyd's Legends Of Hip Hop
LOS ANGELES, CA, Eric Floyd's LEGENDS OF HIP HOP will bring together the architects of hip hop culture for a landmark live event on February 27, 2026, at the iconic Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. More than a concert, Legends of Hip Hop is a cultural celebration honoring the pioneers who laid the foundation for hip hop's global dominance. Curated and produced by international impresario, Eric Floyd, the event unites legendary artists across generations for one unforgettable night of live performances, storytelling, and cultural recognition.
A Lineup That Defines Hip Hop History
The evenings extraordinary lineup of trailblazing artists, including Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, Teddy Riley, Wanda Dee ('the voice of the KLF'), Sugar Hill Gang, The Furious Five, Planet Patrol, & Thea Austin & Turbo B of SNAP! Special guests include King Tee & Wild Child (from LootPack), with hosting duties by actor, DJ & entertainer Flex Alexander, whom he himself started in Hip Hop as Salt-N-Pepa's dancer.
Celebrating Legacy, Culture, and Impact
LEGENDS OF HIP HOP was designed to honor the voices that built the culture artists whose music influenced generations, shaped global sounds, and transformed hip hop into the most powerful cultural movement on the planet.“This event is about recognizing the originators and giving them the spotlight they deserve,” said producer Eric Floyd.“Hip hop didn't just change music it impacted every aspect of human culture worldwide. Even my Wife of 42 years, The Goddess, Wanda Dee, although having sold over 40 million records worldwide as the Empress of EDM, got her start as Hip Hop's 1st Female DJ (“Beat Street”), 1st Female Platinum Selling Rapper & 1st Glamorous Sexy Female Rapper (paving the way for the likes of Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion}.”
Event Details
Event: Goddess Empire Entertainment presents Eric Floyd's LEGENDS OF HIP HOP
Date: Friday, February 27, 2026 @ 7PM
Venue: Peacock Theater, Downtown Los Angeles
Eric Floyd's Legends of Hip Hop tickets: Available at and
Media Contact
BELINDA TROTTER-JAMES917.207.1918 (C)...
About Eric Floyd
Eric Floyd is a Brooklyn born Los Angeles-based producer and promoter specializing in global large-scale live entertainment events that celebrate iconic artists, music, history, and community. Eric Floyd's LEGENDS OF HIP HOP reflects his ongoing commitment to honoring the pioneers who laid the first foundational bricks in the multi-billion-dollar house of Hip Hop!
