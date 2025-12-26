Master Data Management In Healthcare Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Master Data Management in Healthcare Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2.88 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The master data management in the healthcare market is driven by the expanding use of interconnected digital health systems that combine electronic health records, billing platforms, supply chain solutions, and analytics tools, which increases the requirement for centralized control of patient, provider, and reference data across enterprise environments. However, market growth is constrained by the complexity of deploying master data frameworks within legacy healthcare systems that rely on customized data models and inconsistent clinical terminologies, creating challenges in data harmonization and governance alignment across departments. At the same time, growing emphasis on population health management and outcome-based reimbursement models presents a strong opportunity, as healthcare organizations increasingly require unified longitudinal data to support accurate attribution, risk analysis, and performance measurement across distributed care networks.

Market Highlights



Component: Based on the component, the services segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of 8.12% during the forecast period.

Deployment Mode: Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment is expected to witness the fastest growth of 8.34% during the forecast period.

End Use: Based on end use, the healthcare providers segment dominated the master data management in the healthcare market with a revenue share of 42.34%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 42.14% in 2025.

Competitive Players

Salesforce, Inc.IBMOracleSAP SEStibo SystemsReltio, Inc.SemarchyProfiseeCloud Software Group, Inc.Syndigo LLC.VeratoPimcoreTeradataSAS Institute Inc.Others Recent Developments

December 2025: SCWorx Corp. announced a new partner agreement to expand its healthcare data management network with a leading healthcare supply chain partner, further strengthening its SaaS data management program. The partner revolutionized healthcare payments with a next-generation, AI-powered solution that automated payment processes and supply chain management. The company's platform leveraged the latest innovations in financial and healthcare technologies to deliver actionable insights, optimize performance, minimize complexity, and eliminate administrative waste.

Segmentation

By Component (2026-2034)SoftwareServicesBy Deployment Mode (2026-2034)Cloud-basedOn-PremiseBy End Use (2026-2034)Healthcare ProvidersHealthcare PayersPharmaceutical & Life Sciences CompaniesOthers Chat with us on WhatsApp