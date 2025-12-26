Intense Street Fighting Continues In Huliaipole - Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on air by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

“The situation in the city of Huliaipole itself is quite difficult. The enemy continues its assault operations, attempting to push the Defense Forces out of the city. Street fighting is ongoing, and every day we record two to three dozen combat engagements taking place directly in Huliaipole,” the spokesperson said.

He noted that the enemy is attempting to deploy small groups to establish entrenchments, but the Defense Forces are containing their movement and inflicting fire damage.

“The enemy is trying to insert entrenchment groups and leave them holding certain positions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are blocking the enemy's advance and delivering fire strikes on such groups,” Voloshyn said.

The spokesperson also reported that Russian troops are actively shelling settlements along the logistical route to Huliaipole in an effort to cut Ukrainian defenders off from supplies.

Drones attack oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, again

“The enemy is quite actively attacking settlements located along the logistical route leading from the Pokrovske area of Dnipropetrovsk region to Huliaipole. Fighting is ongoing in settlements such as Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Varvarivka,” he said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is also carrying out air strikes using guided aerial bombs against Huliaipole and nearby settlements.

“The situation is quite difficult, and we do not conceal this. Over the past day alone, more than two dozen combat engagements were recorded there,” the spokesperson emphasized.

He stressed that the largest number of clashes is recorded precisely in the Huliaipole sector, although other sections of the front also remain active.

Air Defense Forces destroy 73 Russian drones out of 99 launched against Ukraine

“The highest number of combat engagements is in this sector, although the Oleksandrivka sector is also quite active with intense fighting,” Voloshyn noted.

The spokesperson explained that the main objective of Russian forces is the capture of Huliaipole.“It is the largest settlement in this area and also an important transport hub... Having seized Huliaipole, the enemy will attempt to advance further,” he concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, December 25, seven enemy attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole secto, specifically in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, as well as toward Dobropillia.

Photo: AFU General Staff