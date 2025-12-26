Lithuanian Airports Lose €200,000 In Two Months Due To Balloons From Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by LRT, according to Ukrinform.

According to the airports, the amount consists of lost revenue and other direct losses (wages, operational expenses, etc.).

According to LTOU Communications Manager Vitalija Ročė, all direct losses and lost revenue in 2025 will be assessed at the end of the year.

She added that the direct lost revenue and damages do not include the full losses incurred by airlines, ground handling companies, and other businesses operating at the airports.

“Due to the hybrid attack, LTOU is mobilizing partners to pursue a civil claim, within which they will assess and submit their losses for compensation. Currently, the estimated amount of damages under the civil claim already exceeds €800,000,” Ročė said.

The number of flights via Vilnius Airport is expected to be 3.8% lower than planned. Additionally, during the airspace restrictions period, 350 flights and approximately 51,000 passengers were affected at Kaunas Airport.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 9, the Government of Lithuania declared a state of emergenc due to a persistent threat to national security interests and danger to life resulting from the incursion of smuggling balloons from Belarus.

On December 14, Aleksandr Lukashenko promised John Coale, the US President's Special Envoy for Belarus, to stop flights of meteorological balloons from his country to Lithuania.

Photo: pixabay