President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Washington Holds Great Value For Bilateral... (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington holds great value for bilateral ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025,Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that actions taken in line with the foreign policy course set by President Aliyev have a systematic character.

“This year, positive dynamics have accompanied U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. Continuity is particularly important. Relations on both bilateral and multilateral bases, as well as our leadership in international organizations where we take the initiative, will continue,” he added.