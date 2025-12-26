President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Washington Holds Great Value For Bilateral... (Update)
The minister emphasized that actions taken in line with the foreign policy course set by President Aliyev have a systematic character.
“This year, positive dynamics have accompanied U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. Continuity is particularly important. Relations on both bilateral and multilateral bases, as well as our leadership in international organizations where we take the initiative, will continue,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment