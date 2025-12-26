Politicization Of Humanitarian Issues Stands Old Policy Against Azerbaijan - FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Politicization of humanitarian issues is not a new policy against Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that on the one hand, we have witnessed attempts to use it as an element of political pressure and double standards.

"In 2023, anti-terror measures were carried out in Azerbaijan.

Immediately after that, we saw additional pressure. A few months later, the Azerbaijani delegation to the European Parliament was terminated," he explained.

According to him, the European Parliament and other institutions are aware of how wrong they have taken a step.

"No one can speak to our country in this language. We are always ready for dialogue. No pressure can affect us.

David Babayan, who appeared before the court in Baku today, was given a 10-year visa by Western capitals to travel freely to those countries. The West gave such authority to the 'head' of an institution that was not recognized by anyone. Those who apply know how difficult it is to obtain a visa to Western countries. Here, the head of an illegal institution was given a 10-year visa," he emphasized.