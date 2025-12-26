Azerbaijan Portrays Ongoing Delimitation Efforts With Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Delimitation work between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, commissions in both countries are working intensively.

The minister noted that this work doesn't consist of only meetings. Delimitation is a very complex process. There are many technical details.

"There is agreement on the general approach. The agreement is that the delimitation will be carried out from north to south. The delimitation will not be carried out all at once but in parts. The land issues of enclaves and exclaves will also be resolved," the minister explained.