Azerbaijan Portrays Ongoing Delimitation Efforts With Armenia
According to him, commissions in both countries are working intensively.
The minister noted that this work doesn't consist of only meetings. Delimitation is a very complex process. There are many technical details.
"There is agreement on the general approach. The agreement is that the delimitation will be carried out from north to south. The delimitation will not be carried out all at once but in parts. The land issues of enclaves and exclaves will also be resolved," the minister explained.
