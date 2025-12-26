Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Condemns Terrorist Bombing At Imam Ali Mosque In Homs

2025-12-26 08:06:21
Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist explosion that occurred at the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the city of Homs, in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, stressing the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
Al-Majali reiterated Jordan's support for Syria in its efforts toward reconstruction on foundations that ensure the country's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, eliminate terrorism, and safeguard the rights of all Syrians.
He also expressed Jordan's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Syria, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Jordan News Agency

