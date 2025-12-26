China Launches Internet Satellites Into Space
Beijing, China: China today launched a Long March-8A rocket carrying a group of internet satellites into space.
The rocket lifted off from the Hainan launch site in southern China and successfully placed low-Earth-orbit internet satellites into their predetermined orbit.
The launch comes as part of China's efforts to build a competing space-based internet network. It also represents a new mission for the Long March rocket series, which uses environmentally friendly fuel.
It is worth noting that China had launched a group of satellites on Dec. 7 aboard a Long March-8A rocket from the same province, with the payload successfully deployed into its planned orbit. That mission marked the first time the Long March-8A rocket series relied on coal-based rocket fuel instead of traditional kerosene.
