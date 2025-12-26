Ex-Pune Mayor & NCP-SP City President Prashant Jagtap Joins Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Prashant Jagtap, the former Mayor of Pune and City President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) on Friday officially joined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Along with him, several office-bearers of the NCP-SP from Pune also crossed over to Congress. His entry is seen as a major boost for the party ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Jagtap had strongly opposed tie up between the NCP-SP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, in particular when the local party leaders had been at the forefront to forge an alliance with the Sharad Pawar faction.

NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule made efforts in vain to convince Jagtap to reconsider his decision. However, Jagtap stuck to his stand and quit the post of Pune unit chief and also the party. Jagtap had said that he would continue to be in politics to safeguard the Constitution and never compromise on secular values.

Jagtap received calls from state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant and also from Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Incidentally, Jagtap was not contacted by any local leader from the Congress urging him to join the party.

Jagtap said, "The Congress is a 135-year-old party, a vast ocean that stands firm like the Himalayas despite any storm. As a progressive worker, I joined to carry forward the thoughts of Gandhi, Nehru, and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. My fight is against communalism and corruption, and today, only Congress can take on the BJP."

Speaking on the occasion, Sapkal stated, "The ideology of Shiva-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and the Congress party are two sides of the same coin. Political parties operate on ideologies, and Congress is fighting this ideological battle with utmost loyalty. Today, some parties only work for power and amassing wealth through corrupt means to win elections. A drama of 'throw money and watch the show' is in full swing. The ideology of Congress is what will save the country. Prashant Jagtap has entered the vast ocean of Congress, and we welcome him."

He further added, "Congress fights for values of equality, brotherhood, and social justice. On the other side is the BJP, which holds a communal and Manuvadi mindset, aiming to keep power and religion in the hands of a select few. Some people were given everything by Congress - posts of CM, ministers, and MPs - yet they left claiming 'suffocation.' While people usually salute the rising sun, Jagtap has joined Congress specifically for an ideological struggle."

Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar remarked, "Prashant Jagtap was working with NCP (Sharad Pawar). He took a firm stand against joining communal forces and chose Congress; this is what commitment to ideology looks like. He is a leader who refuses to compromise on the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. Many tried to stop him or offer deals, but he did not abandon the progressive path. With such leaders, 2029 will belong to us."

Former Minister Naseem Khan emphasised that the country currently needs to save democracy and the Constitution. He criticised the BJP for "misleading people through lies" and a "divide and rule" policy, stating that only Congress's vision can protect the nation.

Meanwhile, the Congress felicitated the winners in the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections.