New Research Study: New Year's Holiday Is The Deadliest Time For Drunk Driving, With Risks Spiking 250% In Early Morning Hours

As the holiday season reaches its peak, a new analysis commissioned by Avant Law Corporation and conducted by data research firm 1Point21 Interactive highlights a critical danger for motorists. The study reveals that the New Year's holiday period (December 31 to January 1) has become the most dangerous time of the year for alcohol-related crashes, surpassing even the Fourth of July.

The study, which analyzed over 6 million crash records, found that alcohol-related accidents increase by 55 percent nationwide during the New Year's holiday. The risk is heavily concentrated in the overnight hours when celebrations are winding down.

Key Findings from the Analysis:



Deadliest Window: The risk of alcohol-related crashes spikes by 127 percent between 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Peak Danger: The absolute peak of danger occurs from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on New Year's Day, where alcohol-involved crashes surge by over 250 percent. Regional Risks: The Southern United States exhibited the greatest increase in danger, with an 81 percent rise in alcohol-related crashes during the two-day holiday window.

"In analyzing millions of collision records, we found a disturbing trend that goes beyond general holiday traffic," said Brian Beltz, Director of Research at 1Point21 Interactive. "The data identifies a specific, high-danger window-particularly between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.-where the prevalence of alcohol as a crash factor skyrockets. This creates a critical period where drivers are significantly more vulnerable to impaired motorists, regardless of how safely they themselves are driving."

Avant Law Corporation published these findings to raise awareness about the heightened dangers of holiday travel and to encourage drivers to utilize rideshare services, designated drivers, or public transportation.

The full study and data breakdown can be found here: news/new-year-alcohol-related-crashes

About Avant Law Corporation

Avant Law Corporation is a premier personal injury law firm based in La Palma, California, serving clients throughout Orange County and Southern California. With a focus on professionalism and compassion, the firm is dedicated to representing victims of negligence.

About 1Point21 Interactive

1Point21 Interactive is a data visualization and digital agency specializing in creating impactful content through data analysis and design.