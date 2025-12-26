403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan's Relations With European Countries Continue Through Bilateral Dialogue - FM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan's relations with European countries continued through bilateral dialogue, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.
He noted that relations with China and Vietnam also reached a new level during the year.
"Azerbaijan's diplomatic contacts regarding the situation in the Middle East and Gaza have been continued," the minister added.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment