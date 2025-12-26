Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Relations With European Countries Continue Through Bilateral Dialogue - FM

2025-12-26 07:04:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan's relations with European countries continued through bilateral dialogue, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that relations with China and Vietnam also reached a new level during the year.

"Azerbaijan's diplomatic contacts regarding the situation in the Middle East and Gaza have been continued," the minister added.

Will be updated

