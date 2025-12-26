Azerbaijan And UN Discuss Energy Efficiency Issues

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United Nations discussed green energy, fair energy transition, and energy efficiency, and the preparation of the Roadmap for Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development Goal 7 with Azerbaijan and the UN, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in our country. We exchanged views on green energy, a just energy transition, and energy efficiency; the development of the Roadmap for Azerbaijan on Sustainable Development Goal 7; and the eighty-second session of UNESCAP planned to be held in Baku in April next year," he added.

UN Goal 7, or Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), aims to ensure access to affordable and sustainable energy for all by 2030. It emphasizes universal access, increased renewable energy sources, improved energy efficiency, and heightened investment in clean energy, particularly in developing nations.

Key aspects include guaranteeing access to electricity and clean cooking fuels, significantly increasing the share of renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency improvements, and promoting technology and investment in clean energy infrastructure. This goal is crucial for health, education, economic growth, and addressing climate change through the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.