'Russian House' Operated In Azerbaijan For Long Time Unregistered - FM
The minister noted that the relevant notification was made in early February 2025.
"Later, a decision was made to close the 'Russian House,' and it was implemented. Respect for the domestic legislation of each country is important in these matters. The latest contacts were a few weeks ago. There were unfinished issues related to the liquidation by Russia. Liquidators were appointed from Moscow.
They came to Azerbaijan. Support was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There were no unfinished issues there, and thus the activities of the institution were fully completed," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment