Peter Schiff Says Investors Have Accepted Gold's Rally Is 'Here To Stay' As Silver Prices Soar To A Fresh High
|Stock
|Year-to-date change (as of Dec. 24, 2025)
|Nucor Corp.
|41.8%
|Barrick Mining Corp.
|193.8%
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|170%
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|219.3%
|Endeavour Silver Corp.
|167.5%
Outlook For 2026
Analysts at ING Think stated in a recent note that gold's main drivers are still in place. This includes central bank buying, Fed rate cuts, a weaker dollar, concerns about the Fed's independence, and ETF buying.
“President Trump also recently said he has decided on his pick for the next Fed chair, a candidate that the market expects will push for lower interest rates. All of these factors will benefit gold. We see gold prices hitting more record highs in 2026,” the firm stated.
ING Think expects gold prices to average $4,325 per troy ounce at the end of 2026.
According to a CNBC report, Kelvin Wong, OANDA's senior market analyst, is more optimistic. Wong expects gold to move toward $5,000 in the first half of 2026, while silver prices could rise to $90.
The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was up 1.79% at the time of writing, while the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) was up 1.8%. The GLD and IAU ETFs have both surged nearly 50% year-to-date.
The iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) was up 4.5% at the time of writing, while the abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) was up 4.6%. The SLV and SIVR ETFs are both up 147% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment