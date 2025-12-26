Peter Schiff Says Investors Have Accepted Gold's Rally Is 'Here To Stay' As Silver Prices Soar To A Fresh High



Silver is finally catching up with gold after investors spent months looking for a reversal. Economist Peter Schiff on Thursday stated that investors have accepted that the rally in gold prices is“here to stay,” with silver prices soaring over the past month and outperforming the yellow metal's gains.

Spot silver prices climbed to a new high of $75.15 per troy ounce, surging by 4.6% before paring some of the gains. Silver futures maturing in March 2026 gained 4.6% to hover around $74.95 at the time of writing.

Schiff said in a post on X that investors avoided buying silver and platinum until now, as they expected gold prices to fall. However, the cost of the yellow metal has also gained more than 8% over the past month, so the expected fall has not materialized.

“Silver and platinum are finally catching up to gold. Investors avoided buying those metals as they expected gold to fall. They've now accepted that gold's rally is here to stay,” Schiff said.

Spot silver prices are up more than 40% over the past month. Year-to-date, silver prices are up more than 153%, while gold prices are up over 72%.

Similarly, platinum prices are up more than 165% year-to-date, with the metal hovering at $2,394 per troy ounce in the spot market at the time of writing.

Mining Stocks Could Be Next To Catch Up

Schiff added that investors have similarly avoided mining stocks as well this year, assuming gold prices would fall. However, with gold's rally remaining intact, the economist says mining stocks are next in line for an“explosive catch-up run.”

Here are some of the mining stocks and their performance year-to-date: