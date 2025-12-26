Kolkata Weather Update: No Relief From Cold! No Temperature Shift In South Bengal For 5 Days, North For 7

According to the Alipore Met Office, there won't be any significant temperature change in South Bengal for the next 5 days and in North Bengal for 7 days. Many South Bengal districts are colder than several places in North Bengal.

Kolkata's minimum temperature today was 12.9°C, 1.6 degrees below normal, per the Alipore Met Office. Once again, South Bengal districts were colder than those in the north.

Darjeeling is the state's coldest spot at 4°C. In South Bengal, Sriniketan is the coldest, with the temperature dropping to 8°C, same as Alipurduar. Many districts are equally cold.

Western districts are as cold as the north. Temps are dropping in Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum. Panagarh is 10.6°C, Bardhaman 8.8°C, Suri 9°C. Coastal areas are also cooling down.

No major temp change for 5 days in the south and 7 in the north. Temps might rise 1-2°C after. Light morning fog is expected for a few days. Sunny skies and north winds will follow.

