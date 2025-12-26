Chomu, Jaipur: Stone Pelting Over Encroachment, Security Deployed

Security forces were deployed in Chomu, Jaipur, after stone pelting during the removal of an alleged encroachment near a Kalandari Mosque. DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena said police acted after attempts to re-establish the structure. He confirmed the situation is now peaceful.

