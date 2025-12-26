This Anonymous 4Chan Crypto Prediction Got Tom Lee's Attention But Traders Are Not Sold On The Call



Tom Lee of Fundstrat responded positively to a viral 4chan prediction that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana would reach $250,000, $20,000, and $1,500 by 2026 as cycle“outputs.”

Several marketwatchers said the 4chan post was 'fake' because there was no record of it in the archive and advised against its predictions. Ethereum and Solana traded sideways at $4,900 and $125, respectively, with Stocktwits sentiment remaining in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

Tom Lee, the founder of Fundstrat Capital, reacted positively to a viral crypto prediction claiming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana could reach new all-time highs in 2026, sparking a broader debate over adoption-driven upside versus the credibility of anonymous forecasts.

Lee, a financial analyst and Managing Partner at Fundstrat, reacted on X to an anonymous 4chan post predicting Bitcoin would reach $250,000 in 2026. The 4chan member also predicted Ethereum would hit $20,000 and Solana would hit $1,500 by 2026, framing the figures as“outputs, not opinions.”

Ethereum (ETH) was trading around $4,900, down slightly on the day, after moving between $4,820 and $5,020 over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in 'bearish' territory, accompanied by 'normal' levels of chatter, over the past day.

The prediction was attributed to an anonymous 4chan user who has previously drawn attention in crypto circles. According to the Bitcoin Therapist, this 4chan user had allegedly called Bitcoin's local market top in 2023. Another crypto influencer, Mario Nawfal, helped amplify the claim by sharing screenshots of the alleged forum posts on X, bringing renewed attention to the prediction across social media.

Now he says the next phase of the cycle will be driven by infrastructure-led adoption, pointing to developments such as Visa enabling USDC settlements on Solana for U.S. banks. The post argued that crypto adoption rarely announces itself and instead becomes visible in prices only after core systems are already in place.

Solana (SOL) was trading around $125, consolidating after last week's pullback and moving within a narrow $124 to $126 range over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in the 'bearish' zone, accompanied by 'low' chatter levels, over the past day.

Commenting on the price action on an X post, crypto analyst Onur said Solana appears to be in a consolidation phase, with on-chain and institutional indicators suggesting accumulation beneath the surface. He pointed to falling exchange balances, with more than 2.6 million SOL withdrawn from exchanges over the past 10 days, alongside steady institutional inflows

Market Watchers Question Authenticity Of Viral 4chan Post

Lee's engagement was quickly met with skepticism from other market participants. Several traders and analysts said the 4chan post appears to be fake, noting that no matching record could be found in publicly accessible 4chan archives. Others cautioned against placing weight on anonymous forum posts during periods of rising market optimism.

Lee has not commented further on the authenticity of the post.

