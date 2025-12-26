H-1B Visa Appointment Cancellations, Delays: India Raises Concerns With US Authorities, Says 'Remains Actively Engaged'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Government is concerned about delays in US visa appointments for its citizens, which have led to hardships such as disruptions to education. The Ministry is engaged in discussions with US officials in both New Delhi and Washington, DC, to address these concerns.

“The Government of India has received multiple representations from Indian nationals facing delays and difficulties in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments. While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, India has raised these concerns with the US authorities in New Delhi and Washington DC," ANI quoted Jaiswal's statement.

"These delays have caused extended hardships for affected individuals and their families, including disruptions to education. The government remains actively engaged with the US side to address the issue and minimise the impact on Indian nationals," he added.