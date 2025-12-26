H-1B Visa Appointment Cancellations, Delays: India Raises Concerns With US Authorities, Says 'Remains Actively Engaged'
“The Government of India has received multiple representations from Indian nationals facing delays and difficulties in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments. While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, India has raised these concerns with the US authorities in New Delhi and Washington DC," ANI quoted Jaiswal's statement.
"These delays have caused extended hardships for affected individuals and their families, including disruptions to education. The government remains actively engaged with the US side to address the issue and minimise the impact on Indian nationals," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment