Azercell Expands Functionality Of The Kinon
The upgraded“Kinon” app delivers faster content loading and smoother, more stable video playback. Its redesigned interface aligns with modern design principles, while optimized memory and battery management ensures efficient use of device resources.
The application offers access to over 260 local and international TV channels, and integrates leading global online cinema platforms, including Premier, Viju, and Wink, within a single seamless interface.
The enhanced“Kinon” app is now available on Google Play for Android users:
