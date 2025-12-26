403
UAE President Arrives In Pakistan On Day Long Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday arrived in Islamabad on a day-long official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The prime minister Sharif received the distinguished guest at the airport where a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented guard of honor to the visiting dignitary. The visiting dignitary, who is on his first visit to Pakistan as the President of UAE, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, during the visit, the UAE President will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
The high-level visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries' shared commitment of both sides to further enhancing collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability, said Foreign Office. (end)
