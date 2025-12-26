403
Russian Army Fires On Chernihiv Region Border 47 Times In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
“In the village of Koriukivka, an FPV drone hit power equipment, leaving some residents without electricity,” Chaus said.Read also: Russia attacked ports in Odesa region all night – Kuleba
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Chernihiv, killing one person. Ten people were injured, including three children.
